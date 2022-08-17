Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9 %

BX stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.54. 37,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

