Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

