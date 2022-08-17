Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Blend Labs Stock Performance
NYSE:BLND opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs
In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blend Labs (BLND)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.