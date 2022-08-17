Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.