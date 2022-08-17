Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Blend Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth $28,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,271,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.