Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BLMN stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,945. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 106,368 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 472,449 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

