Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Head to Head Analysis

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Apron and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Apron presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.89%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -25.21% -211.07% -54.57% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Apron and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.42 -$88.38 million ($3.97) -1.43 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.87 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.