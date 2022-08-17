Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%.

Blue Star Foods Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Blue Star Foods stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

