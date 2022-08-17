Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

BWC stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 212,696 shares during the period.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

