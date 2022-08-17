Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
BWC stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.
