bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 7.4% Higher

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $7.07. 684,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,303,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $546.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $146,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.