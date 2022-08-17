Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

