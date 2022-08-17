Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of BKEP stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68.
Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
See Also
