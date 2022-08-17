BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Releases Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 26.13%.

BM Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.53% of BM Technologies worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

