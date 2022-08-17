BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.05 and last traded at C$21.98. Approximately 24,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 32,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.74.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

