BOLT Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $3.75 million and $104,790.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00069093 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

