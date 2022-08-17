BOMB Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. BOMB has a total market cap of $272,760.79 and $135,566.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,967.42 or 0.99928641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00048193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00024982 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001453 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,202 coins and its circulating supply is 890,414 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.