BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BPT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 6,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.405 per share. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

