Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 620,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.