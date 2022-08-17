Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 111,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUFG. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

