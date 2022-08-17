Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,912 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 2.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cigna worth $120,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,921,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.93. 23,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,216. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $293.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

