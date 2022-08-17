Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $13.72 Million Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN remained flat at $10.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

