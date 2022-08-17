Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $165.57 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039,146 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises approximately 3.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.13% of CEMEX worth $165,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 166,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

