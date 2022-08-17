Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $43.97 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 2.22% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $43,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. 5,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

