Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $77.16 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.50% of Cardinal Health worth $77,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NYSE CAH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

