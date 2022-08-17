Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.29% of World Fuel Services worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,358. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.