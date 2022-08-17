Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396,291 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cameco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 784,598 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 256,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.