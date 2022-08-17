Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New $33.83 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 140,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.