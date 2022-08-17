Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Grifols were worth $56,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Grifols by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grifols by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,485,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 227,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 11,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.28. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

