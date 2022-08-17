Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,549 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $100,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $233.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $280.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

