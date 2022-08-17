Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 224,209 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 224,209 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

