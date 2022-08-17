Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 6,359 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $68,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,553,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

