BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Update

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $334,442,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 659,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,001. BRC has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BRC

Several research firms have recently commented on BRCC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

