Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Bread (BRD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Bread has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $45,532.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 66.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,395.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.