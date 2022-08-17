BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.