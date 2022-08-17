BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.
