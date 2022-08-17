BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 20,900,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

