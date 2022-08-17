Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.