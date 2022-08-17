Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,537,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.