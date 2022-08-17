Brokerages Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target at $14.17

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Eneti Stock Up 1.1 %

NETI stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $324.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

