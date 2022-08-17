Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $37.78

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Stock Down 0.1 %

TaskUs stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.55.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

