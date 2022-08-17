Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $83.29

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.