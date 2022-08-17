Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Target Price at $36.93

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

NYT stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New York Times by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

