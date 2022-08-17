Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.59

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.59 and traded as high as C$51.24. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$50.54, with a volume of 168,192 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.33.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$13.82 billion and a PE ratio of -75.96.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.73%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.