BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in July

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,702,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 3,059,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.1 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

BT Group stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Get BT Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.