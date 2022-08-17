BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp upped their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BTRS Price Performance

BTRS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 18,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. BTRS has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of BTRS by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,661 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BTRS by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,994,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 583,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

