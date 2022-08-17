BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and $3.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00066806 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

