Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 416 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $524.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.