Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 16,193 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

