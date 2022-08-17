Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 573 Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $16,117,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $6,426,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $492.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.50.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

