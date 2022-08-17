Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 1,395 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.