Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 1,478 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 376.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $190.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.24.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

