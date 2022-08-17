Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 2,899 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

