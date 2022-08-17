Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 3,902 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

